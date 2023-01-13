Salman Khan calls Priyanka Choudhary 'heroine material', tells Simi Garewal he could work with Sajid Khan in future

Mumbai, January 13
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared that he would like to work with Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan in a future project.
During Salman's rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the show, the 'Dabangg' star said that he would share his favourites from all time in Bigg Boss.
He then spoke about the best housemates from this season and shared that he could work with Priyanka and Sajid in the future.
The housemates have a rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Previously, Salman complimented Priyanka and called her "heroine material".
Sajid's sister and filmmaker, who had entered the house in the family week had tagged Priyanka as the Deepika Padukone of season 16.
IANS
