Salman Khan can't lift 5-kg dumbbell because 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

Mumbai, May 18
Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said he has suffered an injury in his shoulder.
In a tweet, Salman hinted he was hurt on the set of his much-awaited film "Tiger 3".
"Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Let the world be, try lifting a 5 kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured). #Tiger3 (sic)" the 57-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.
Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/nyNahitd24— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2023
In his post, Salman also shared a picture of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder.
"Tiger 3", backed by Yash Raj Films, will see the star return as the titular Indian spy alongside Katrina Kaif's Zoya, a Pakistani spy and his wife.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller will hit the screens in November.
Salman was last seen in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", a family entertainer produced by Salman Khan Films.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry
Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...
Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences
Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...
Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers
A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...
Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar
Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...