Salman Khan can't lift 5-kg dumbbell because 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

PTI

Mumbai, May 18

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said he has suffered an injury in his shoulder.

In a tweet, Salman hinted he was hurt on the set of his much-awaited film "Tiger 3".

"Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Let the world be, try lifting a 5 kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured). #Tiger3 (sic)" the 57-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/nyNahitd24 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2023

In his post, Salman also shared a picture of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder.

"Tiger 3", backed by Yash Raj Films, will see the star return as the titular Indian spy alongside Katrina Kaif's Zoya, a Pakistani spy and his wife.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller will hit the screens in November.

Salman was last seen in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", a family entertainer produced by Salman Khan Films.

