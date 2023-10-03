 Salman Khan completes 35 years in Hindi cinema, says ‘I love being the larger-than-life action star' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Salman Khan completes 35 years in Hindi cinema, says ‘I love being the larger-than-life action star'

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Hindi cinema, says ‘I love being the larger-than-life action star'

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Hindi cinema, says ‘I love being the larger-than-life action star'


IANS

Mumbai, October 3

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has completed 35 years in Hindi cinema, says he loves being the larger-than-life action star.

As he is all set to celebrate his 35 years with ‘Tiger 3', Salman said: “People who have loved me since my debut, made me realise on social media that I have completed 35 years in cinema! It is a very special moment for me, filled with nostalgia, love, so much joy and also the pain when things didn't go as per plan. But I have loved every minute of my journey in the Hindi film industry.”

He added, “I'm glad to celebrate this personal milestone with the release of Tiger 3! I know that my fans love to see me doing action and I hope Tiger 3 is the perfect gift that they have been waiting for!”

Salman is elated with the response that the first video asset, Tiger Ka Message from ‘Tiger 3', garnered.

Yash Raj Films released Tiger Ka Message last week, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of the film.

Salman Khan is back to reprise his role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Yash Raj Films' ‘Tiger 3'.

He says playing such larger than life characters are fun.

Salman said: “I love the action genre, I love being the larger-than-life action star. It's fun! I love doing big action spectacles and Tiger 3 is as big as it can get. The story of the film is something that I loved a lot and I'm certain that we will catch everyone by surprise with it.”

‘Tiger 3', directed by YRF's homegrown film-maker Maneesh Sharma, is set to release on Diwali.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Salman Khan

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

