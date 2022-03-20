Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

Chandigarh, March 20
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently joined Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the official Telegu remake of Malayalam super hit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal.
Megastar Chiranjeevi shared the news on his Twitter account. The actor wrote, “Welcome aboard#Godfather, Bhai@BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical#KICKto the audience.@jayam_mohanraja.”
Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet:
Welcome aboard #Godfather ,— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022
Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq
Salman Khan, who is reckoned a generous man, never steps away from supporting his friends as well as fans. The actor shares a special bond with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. So when he was offered an amount of Rs 15-20 crore, the actor refused to accept the money. Going by reports, a source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama that producers of Godfather offered an amount of Rs 15-20 crore to Salman for his guest appearance in Godfather, but the Bollywood star was adamant that he won’t take any money.
The source told Bollywood Hungama that Salman said he would leave the film if the makers insisted on paying him. According to Bollywood Hungama Salman told Chiranjeevi, “If I was to ask you to do a role in my film would you charge for it?’ - The question left Chiranjeevi moved and speechless, the report added.
Malayalam super hit film Lucifer is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut and starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in lead roles. In the original film, Prithviraj played a cameo, which apparently will be reprised by Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.
Going by the rumours, Salman is not alone to do a guest appearance in the film, actors including Ram Charan, Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are also roped in to play cameo.
