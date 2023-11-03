Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi engage in thrilling fight in latest 'Tiger 3' promo

ANI
Mumbai, November 3
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. The makers have increased the excitement of the fans by sharing a new promo that gives a glimpse of high-octane action sequences and a gripping face-off between Emraan Hashmi and Salman.
In the promo, Emraan's character challenges Tiger and says, "Es baar tu harega Tiger, duniya ke nakshe se Hindustan ka vajood hi mita dunga."
The iconic dialogue of Tiger, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," is shown to viewers as a last-minute tease, which increases the interest to watch the film.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Yash Raj Films official Instagram handle posted the video and wrote in the caption, "One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." One fan commented, "This Promo has Quadrupled my Excitement for Tiger3"
Earlier, makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' unveiled the film's official trailer.
Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip.
The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.
The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution
City’s air quality enters ‘severe’ category
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them
Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court
The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...