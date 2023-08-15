Salman Khan extends wishes on 77th Independence Day, posts pic with Indian flag

ANI

Mumbai, August 15

Actor Salman Khan on Tuesday extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing all a very happy Independence Day."

In the picture, the 'Ready'actor could be seen standing on stage and holding the national flag. He looked dapper in a black tshirt paired with navy blue jeans and a grey jacket.

Check it out:

Soon after Salman shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy independence day," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Jai hind."

India today celebrated the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi's dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in his much-awaited action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3', the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

