Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

Live performance aren’t easy and even the best of performers can go wrong or miss a step. Salman Knows what we are saying. The actor has a signature move from a song in each of his popular film. It takes no time for fans to master the step, making it a rage and often an internet challenge.

But this time we aren’t talking about his hit move, in fact, it’s a ‘miss’ move. The superstar tried to recreate his own dance move but failed terribly. And the Internet can’t handle it. The actor has been trolled for the awkward moment.

At the Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded, Dubai, Salman was performing with Pooja Hegde. The actor tries to recreate Jumme Ki Raat hook step from 2014 flick Kick. In the original song that features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman, the actor hold her dress with his teeth and dances. The step became an overnight hit. But on stage, Salman fails to do the step with Pooja Hegde.

The video being circulated shows Salman making several attempts to get hold Pooja’s dress with his teeth. But Pooja's short body con dress makes it very difficult. Salman then just smiles, asks Pooja to stop as he makes one last try. This time he holds a fringe of her dress as he exits the stage.

It looks like these stars didn’t do a proper dress rehearsal before the event.

Here's the video:

Salman has been brutally trolled by netizens. Some even called the video cringe and inappropriate.

Here are some tweets:

A user also called it nonsense:

On Reddit, One user put up a comment saying. “He was trying to do the famous step that was with his teeth but the joke was that this dress was short. Poor taste for sure but I am pretty sure it was staged since it’s a really really popular step.” For reference, here’s the video for the original song.

“I think there is some step in the original song where he chews on the skirt and dances and here he is trying to show there is nothing to bite on, whatever it is, it’s very weird," said another user.

