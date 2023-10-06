 Salman Khan 'felt like a child' on the set of 'Tiger 3', says it has 'massive action scenes' : The Tribune India

Salman Khan. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 6

With the release of 'Tiger 3' approaching soon, actor Salman Khan has been piquing the audience's interest in different ways.

After sharing a special 'Tiger 3' message, Salman has now dropped an interesting update about what fans can expect from the action scenes in the film.

Here's the special message:

"People have seen Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and films from the YRF Spy Universe. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option," he said.

Salman shared that he felt like a child on the set looking at the massive action scenes that were elaborately planned for him to shoot.

"The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of Tiger 3, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film," he added.

The trailer for 'Tiger 3' will be out on October 16.

Excited about the film's release, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3's story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn't believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger's most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

The Indians won their fourth Asian Games gold and first sinc...

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Issues notice to Nitish Kumar-led government on petitions ch...

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

The incident comes amidst heightened tension between India a...


