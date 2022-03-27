'Sir, next movie mein crocodile ka role mila hai kya': Fan drops hilarious response as Salman Khan goes swimming in a pond

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram and dropped two shirtless pictures of himself taking a dip in a pond over the weekend. The actor treated his fans donning a beige bowl hat with pictures of him beating the heat that he didn’t caption.

In the first photo, Khan looks away from the camera with a smile on his face while being surrounded by water and in the second snap, the actor makes only a portion of his face visible.

Many celebrities such as Preity Zinta, Rakhi Sawant, Amruta Khanvilkar and Tina Datta reacted to the viral photos with complimentary comments.

While some fans showered his pictures with hearts and love-struck emojis, a few also dropped hilarious comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

One comment read, "Usmein machhali bhi hogi pakad lijiyega (There will be fish also, catch it)." Another one read, "bhai aap dhyan dena pani me bhi saap hota hai (Brother, do pay attention! There are snakes in the waters also)."

A fan also commented, "Sir next movie mein crocodile ka role mila hai kya (Did you get a crocodile's role in your next movie)?"

Meanwhile, one user wrote, “Tiger talaab me nahaane aayaa hai Mumbai municipal corporation waale ne paani band kar diya hai bhai k ghar ka...(Tiger has come to take shower in the pond...Mumbai Municipal Corporation has stopped the water supply of brother's house)."

Another wrote, "Ek dafa jo mein paani mein ghus gaya to phir mein Magarmach ki bhi nahi sunta (Once I have stepped into water, then I don't even pay heed to crocodile)."