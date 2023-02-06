 Salman Khan had to maintain his image in Tere Naam, so Anurag Kashyap was ousted from the film : The Tribune India

Salman Khan had to maintain his image in Tere Naam, so Anurag Kashyap was ousted from the film

Anurag Kashyap shares why he was 'thrown out' of Tere Naam

Salman Khan had to maintain his image in Tere Naam, so Anurag Kashyap was ousted from the film

Initially Salman Khan's Tere Naam was to be directed by Anurag Kashyap. File photo; Instagram/anuragkashyap10



Mumbai, February 6

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' released recently, has shared that he was ousted from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tere Naam'. He also spoke about his most loved films of Salman Khan.

It was around 2002 when Anurag was hired to direct 'Tere Naam'. Given his penchant for realism, he wanted Salman Khan to not shave his chest as the character of Radhe hailed from Uttar Pradesh where men are known to be very raw in terms of appearance.

However, Salman being a superstar didn't agree with Anurag's idea as he has an image to maintain for his fans. After the producer of the film got to know how Anurag told Salman to not shave his chest, Anurag was thrown out of the film unceremoniously.

But, Anurag has no grudges. He told YouTuber Samdish Bhatia that he admires films like 'Sultan', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Dabangg'. In fact, 'Dabangg', which established Salman as the unconventional cop, was directed by Anurag's brother Abhinav Kashyap.

Check this out:

Anurag also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that the 'Pathaan' star was his college senior.

"Whenever he calls, I stand up while I pick the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter. Everybody who cares about me, wants me to see life the way they do." IANS

#Anurag Kashyap #salman khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Adani shares slip again after adverse reports from overseas

2
Nation

'Why not the Nehru surname?': PM Modi takes a dig at Gandhi family

3
Chandigarh SC Verdict

One-family ownership rule for entire city: Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Gurugram couple accused of torturing minor domestic help sacked from their jobs

5
Chandigarh

Protesters snatched tear gas handgun, ammunition; tried to kill policemen, says Chandigarh Police FIR

6
Punjab FAITH DEALERS

Visa assurance, Christian population of Gurdaspur doubles in five years

7
Nation

Report: US blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines with Norway's help

8
J & K

In a first in country, 5.9 million tonnes of lithium deposits found in Jammu and Kashmir

9
Punjab

Day after attack on cops in Mohali, no arrest

10
Diaspora

UK review warns against anti-India rhetoric over Kashmir, pro-Khalistan extremism

Don't Miss

View All
62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Viral video: Varanasi councillor lies down in muddy water in protest against broken pipeline, DM reacts
Nation

Viral video: Varanasi councillor lies down in muddy water in protest against broken pipeline, DM reacts

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

Top News

Alibaba exits India, sells its entire stake holding in Paytm for about Rs 13,600 crore

Alibaba exits India, sells its entire stake holding in Paytm for about Rs 13,600 crore

It had earlier sold its stakes in Zomato and BigBasket

ISRO rocket with three satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO's SSLV D2 rocket injects 3 satellites into orbit, months after maiden mission failed

The satellites include ISRO's earth observation satellite EO...

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC from operating in India

'Entirely misconceived', says Supreme Court as it dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC from operating in India

The plea alleged that BBC has been biased against India and ...

New tax regime has been made very attractive, says FM Sitharaman as she replies to Budget discussion in Lok Sabha

New tax regime to leave higher disposable income in hands of people: Sitharaman

She said the Budget focuses on the middle class, employment ...

Every credible voice in globe believe in India’s growth, says PM Modi

Every credible voice in globe believe in India’s growth, says PM Modi

Said the growing faith of Indians in themselves and rising s...


Cities

View All

ASI’s son among four held for firing at girl in Friends Avenue

ASI’s son among four held for firing at girl in Friends Avenue

GND Hospital bans entry of touts, private lab agents

Nanaksar residents protest poor sanitation in locality

PSPCL official nabbed for taking Rs 15L bribe

Still in vogue

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

One-family ownership rule for entire city: Chandigarh

One-family ownership rule for entire city: Chandigarh

Morcha team halted at Chandigarh border

Locals wary of risk to life, property

17 Sections slapped on protesters

Allotment of 22 CHB small flats cancelled

Delhi’s air pollution dips 27% in 6 years

Delhi’s air pollution dips 27% in 6 years

BJP demands Kejriwal’s arrest

Police detain protesting Youth Congress workers

Four workers mowed down by bus in Noida

Police accused of inaction in attempt to rape case

Police accused of inaction in attempt to rape case

Garbage piles up at Civil Hospital as Class IV employees go on strike

6 yrs on, mother-child hospital in Nakodar still not complete

Booklet on Nipun Bharat released

Union Minister to visit Kali Bein soon

Job regularisation, collection of EDCs on civic body agenda

Job regularisation, collection of EDCs on civic body agenda

Process becomes the punishment for buyers

Name of Ambala-based woman crops up in drug smuggling case

Snatcher, jeweller held; gold earrings recovered

Traffic congestion continues at Bharat Nagar Chowk, ISBT

‘False’ case against village sarpanch, farmers protest

‘False’ case against village sarpanch, farmers protest

Postal dept raises financial awareness among residents

Camp on regularising colonies, plots begins