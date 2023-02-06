Salman Khan had to maintain his image in Tere Naam, so Anurag Kashyap was ousted from the film

Mumbai, February 6

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' released recently, has shared that he was ousted from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tere Naam'. He also spoke about his most loved films of Salman Khan.

It was around 2002 when Anurag was hired to direct 'Tere Naam'. Given his penchant for realism, he wanted Salman Khan to not shave his chest as the character of Radhe hailed from Uttar Pradesh where men are known to be very raw in terms of appearance.

However, Salman being a superstar didn't agree with Anurag's idea as he has an image to maintain for his fans. After the producer of the film got to know how Anurag told Salman to not shave his chest, Anurag was thrown out of the film unceremoniously.

But, Anurag has no grudges. He told YouTuber Samdish Bhatia that he admires films like 'Sultan', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Dabangg'. In fact, 'Dabangg', which established Salman as the unconventional cop, was directed by Anurag's brother Abhinav Kashyap.

Anurag also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that the 'Pathaan' star was his college senior.

"Whenever he calls, I stand up while I pick the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter. Everybody who cares about me, wants me to see life the way they do." IANS

