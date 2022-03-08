Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

Salman Khan has a way of telling his thoughts, sometimes through movies, sometimes through songs and there’s this medium of art that is close to his heart and says more than words can. On this International Women’s Day, the superstar wished all the ladies a Happy Women’s Day, but this wish comes with a message that applies for one and all. And that’s not it; there’s beautiful artwork dedicated to mothers that the actor asks his fans to view. In his tweet, Salman wrote, “Do whatever u want to do but don’t trouble your mother … happy women’s day.”

The actor has added a link to a google page showcasing his art. He has also tagged AGPWorld, which has uploaded a video on YouTube that gives a glimpse of Salman’s artistic endeavour.

Here's Salman's Tweet:

While the Google page says, “Salman Khan: Showcasing The 'Mother' Through Art. Inspired by her selflessness, the artist uses Mother Teresa in his work as a recurring theme. His works are large, stylistically arresting and often leave the viewer thinking.”

On the YouTube link, the description goes, “As a tribute to women worldwide, we are elated to announce the launch of our next artistic endeavour with Salman Khan titled Motherhood. An artistic ode to Mother Teresa encouraging compassion and peace.

Here's the YouTube video:

Salman Khan is close to his mothers Salma Khan and Helen. He has often shared pictures with his two special ladies and shared a special bond of love and respect with them.

For those unversed, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has married twice. He married Salma Khan in 1964 and has four kids with her. Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira Agnihotri are the children from the first marriage. It was in 1981 that Salim Khan married for the second time, with actress Helen and later adopted Arpita.

#salman khan