Salman Khan honoured with Personality of the Year award in Saudi Arabia

Salman Khan has been honoured with the Personality of the Year award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday evening (January 30), the actor took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans.

Salman posted a picture from the award function in which he is seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, the actor wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

Earlier, a video made the rounds on internet from the event where Salman Khan was seen introducing himself to John Travolta. He said, “I work in the Indian film industry and my name is Salman Khan.” His fans are touched with his down-to-earth attitude. On work front, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3. —TMS

