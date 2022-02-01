Salman Khan honoured with Personality of the Year award in Saudi Arabia

Salman Khan has been honoured with the Personality of the Year award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday evening (January 30), the actor took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans.
Salman posted a picture from the award function in which he is seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, the actor wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”
Earlier, a video made the rounds on internet from the event where Salman Khan was seen introducing himself to John Travolta. He said, “I work in the Indian film industry and my name is Salman Khan.” His fans are touched with his down-to-earth attitude. On work front, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...