Salman Khan impressed by Pulkit Samrat's dance moves in 'Ve Fukrey'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is impressed by Pulkit Samrat's dance moves in the latest track 'Ve Fukrey' from the upcoming film 'Fukrey 3'. He made sure to praise the actor on social media.

Expressing his admiration on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "It's been long Pulkit that I have seen u dance like this... too good. Wish u the very best for Fukrey 3."

In response to Salman's compliments, an excited Pulkit took to social media reshared the Dabangg actor's message and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, "Tiger's roar is like music to my ears!! can't keep calm.. swagging my way to the mooooon!! #Fukrey3 Thank you Bhai!! @beingsalmankhan."

Talking about the title song 'Ve Fukrey', it features the lead cast of the film Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh.

Sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaurm, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

'Fukrey 3' also stars Richa Chadha in the lead role.

The trailer of 'Fukrey 3' brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining.

Pulkit and Varun's characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

