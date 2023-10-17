 Salman Khan introduces his 'dusham' Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi in 'Tiger 3' new poster : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Salman Khan introduces his 'dusham' Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi in 'Tiger 3' new poster

Salman Khan introduces his 'dusham' Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi in 'Tiger 3' new poster

Emraan Hashmi also shares the poster on his Instagram

Salman Khan introduces his 'dusham' Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi in 'Tiger 3' new poster

Emraan Hashmi in his first-look poster from 'Tiger 3'. Instagram/beingsalmankhan



ANI

Mumbai, October 17

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. The Maneesh Sharma directorial film has generated a lot of interest among the audience after the release of its trailer.

Fans are anxiously anticipating seeing the movie on a big screen soon, and now a new poster for it has been unveiled, showing Emraan Hashmi in an electrifying appearance.

Salman Khan shared the poster and wrote, "Aatish aka @therealemraan karega Aatishbaazi #Tiger3 mein. Aisi dushmani mein mazaa hi kuch aur hai…"

The makers of the movie unveiled the poster of the film depicting Emraan as an antagonist. Fans are sure to be intrigued by the image, which features him holding a gun and having an intense expression on his face.

Emraan also took to Instagram to share the poster, and wrote in the caption, "Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi... bhaari padega Tiger."

Check it out:

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' on Monday unveiled the film's official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

A complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of 'Adhik Maas' which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

#Instagram #Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android

2
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

3
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

4
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

5
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

6
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

7
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

8
World

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

9
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert with her adorable on-stage moment

10
World

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather on Monday

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

2020 Delhi riots: Court pulls up police for ‘half-hearted’ probe, seeks written explanation

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated