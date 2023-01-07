Salman Khan invites family members of housemates, asks them who is dangerous for their loved ones

Mumbai, January 7
In the upcoming episode 'Bigg Boss 16', family members of the housemates would be seen in a discussion with show's host Salman Khan in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.
Before the discussion with family, Salman will be seen addressing the issues between MC Stan and Archana Gautam.
Here's a clip from the discussion:
The drama doesn't end here. With the "Karela Ka Shot" task, housemates pay for talking behind each other's backs and spreading bitterness in the house. The task drops some truth bombs about what the housemates think of each other.
It leads to Salman Khan reciting a remark made by one of the contestants towards another. The housemates must identify the person who levelled these accusations against them and gulp down a fire shot of karelas for them.
In tonight's episode, family members come to the defence of housemates, who are playing against 'Bigg Boss' himself.
Take a look:
Right after Salman asks them who in their opinion is khatra for their loved ones inside the house, a huge fight broke out among family members.
