Salman Khan is all praise for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, "bache bade strong ho gaye hai..."

ANI

Mumbai, October 5

Actor Salman Khan on Thursday lauded Aamir Khan's daughter Ira who has been working towards spreading awareness around mental health.

Taking to Instagram Story, Salman wrote, "Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samaihdaar bhi.... Loved it..god bless u beta.."

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. A few years ago, she founded Agastu Foundation, which aims to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation.

In 2021, Ira announced the launch of this foundation through a social media post.

In the video clip, she said, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out." Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health.

Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with 'Agatsu Foundation', she aimed to help the ones in need, especially during these tough times.

Coming back to Salman, he is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film's trailer will be out on October 16.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video that he captioned, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."'Tiger Ka Message' revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1! The video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won't stop at nothing.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

