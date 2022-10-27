Salman Khan is back in action after recovering from dengue, flaunts ripped body in new picture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently down with dengue, has recovered from the illness and that he has proved by sharing a monochrome shirtless picture of himself.

Treating his fans on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the actor took to Instagram to share the new photo. Along with the wrote: "Happy bhai dooj".

Salman is back to hosting the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. He had to take a break from the show due to dengue. On the days that he was recovering, filmmaker Karan Johar stepped into his shoes to take forward the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

Salman Khan has two films planned for the coming year. There is the third installment of 'Tiger' with Katrina Kaif and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is also launching Shehnaaz Gill in the Hindi film industry.

