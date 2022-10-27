Salman Khan is back in action after recovering from dengue, flaunts ripped body in new picture

Chandigarh, October 27
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently down with dengue, has recovered from the illness and that he has proved by sharing a monochrome shirtless picture of himself.
Treating his fans on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the actor took to Instagram to share the new photo. Along with the wrote: "Happy bhai dooj".
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Salman is back to hosting the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. He had to take a break from the show due to dengue. On the days that he was recovering, filmmaker Karan Johar stepped into his shoes to take forward the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.
Salman Khan has two films planned for the coming year. There is the third installment of 'Tiger' with Katrina Kaif and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is also launching Shehnaaz Gill in the Hindi film industry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...