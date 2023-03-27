 Salman Khan, Kajol's romantic comedy 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' turns 25 : The Tribune India

Salman Khan, Kajol's romantic comedy 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' turns 25

Kajol shares video from the film to mark the occasion

Salman Khan and Kajol in a still from 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, March 27

Actors Salman Khan and Kajol's romantic comedy film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' turned 25 on Monday.

To mark the occasion, Kajol took to her Instagram account and shared a video which she captioned, "This film truly is all the 90s feels and more. Iconic music. Not to forget the straight hair, and how! Filled with all things "feel good" that made it work. #25yearsOfPyaarKiyaToDarnaKya." 

In the video, she shared some glimpses from the film with the song 'Tum Par Hum Hain Atke' playing in the background.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Helmed by Sohail Khan, the film was released in the year 1998 and starred Salman Khan, Kajol, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra and Anajala Zaveri in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Soon after Kajol shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"One of best movie of yours," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "90s Bollywood era was best." "25 years of Oo Jaane Jaana, " a fan wrote.

The film is known for its amazing comic dialogues and outstanding music like 'O O Jaane Jaana', 'Tum Par Hum Hain Atke' and 'Deewana Main Chala'.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

Kajol, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

#Kajol #salman khan

