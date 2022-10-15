Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' gets a new release date

Mumbai, October 15
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that the third installment of his 'Tiger' franchise has a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023 now.
Announcing the same, Salman tweeted: "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma." He also shared a glimpse of himself from the film. In the photo, only the eye of the actor and his wrist were visible as the rest of his face was hidden behind a scarf.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will feature Salman and Katrina Kaif. The movie will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his role of 'Pathaan'. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...