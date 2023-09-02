Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s new poster of ‘Tiger 3’ out, film to release this Diwali

Mumbai, September 2
Get ready to make your Diwali a little filmy with the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.
As only two months left to the film’s release, Salman Khan on Saturday surprised his fans by unveiling the film’s new poster.
In the poster, Salman and Katrina are seen in their intense avatars with guns in their hands.
“Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,” Salman captioned the post.
Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/3bMBWyPVGm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2023
Katrina Kaif also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali.”
After the poster launch, fans’ excitement has definitely increased. “Wow wow...can't wait,” a social media user commented. “Tiger is back,” another one wrote.
Maneesh Sharma has helmed the film made under YRF banner. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist.
However, no official announcement of Emraan’s casting has been made yet.
Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film ‘Bharat’. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.
