Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' creates new record with 12 action sequences

IANS

Mumbai, November 7

'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma has created a new record of having the 12 action sequences in the upcoming Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer.

Maneesh said: "Salman and Katrina are Tiger and Zoya - India's biggest action duo - but it's not just for actions' sake. This is their story. They've always been in conflict together, their relationship has grown as the stakes have grown. And now the stakes are even greater- so the action has to follow suit!"

Maneesh says the action sequences in 'Tiger 3' are at par with big Hollywood action films of our times!

"This film has relentless pace because of the clear and immediate peril our duo face, and it only heightens the action. We have 12 amazing action sequences each of which will keep you on the edge of your seat."

Watch the trailer of 'Tiger 3':

"And on IMAX they look absolutely world class - I want our fans to be so proud of seeing their hero's in sequences that stand up to a global audience," he said.

The director added: "We built this film and it's sequences so that when you go to the hall the tempo and tension keep rising all the way to an amazing climax. I can't wait to experience the film in cinemas with Tiger and Zoya's fans!"

'Tiger 3', which will see a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

#Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Salman Khan