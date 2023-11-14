 Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

On Day 2, the film minted Rs 58 crore at the Indian box office

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

A poster of 'Tiger 3'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 14

The craze for superstar Salman Khan's action-thriller 'Tiger 3' doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon as the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.

On Day 2, the film minted Rs 58 crore at the Indian box office, which took the film's total collection to Rs 101 crore in just 2 days.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "TIGER HITS CENTURY IN 2 DAYS... #Tiger3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Mon]... The *2-day* total now crosses Rs 100 cr mark, it's the third #Hindi film [in 2023] to hit century in 2 days / 48 hours: #Pathaan [Jan], #Jawan [Sept] and now #Tiger3 [Nov]. #Tiger3 went on an overdrive on Day 2 in #Delhi, #UP, #Haryana, #Punjab, #Rajasthan and #MadhyaPradesh... The film had underperformed in some circuits on Day 1, but the extraordinary growth on Day 2 has brought the film back on track. #Tiger3 Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr. Total: Rs 101 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

'Tiger 3' has become the biggest opener for Khan after the 2019 film 'Bharat' which earned Rs 42.30 crore.

Just like it's two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Prior to the film's release, In an interview with Variety, Salman recalled shooting the most challenging aspect of the 'Tiger 3' shoot.

He shared, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest - I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all worked towards achieving this," he said during an exclusive conversation with Variety.

The actor further shared, "I quite enjoyed shooting for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is another track added to that list." When asked what the audience can expect from his film, he told Variety, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

#Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Salman Khan

