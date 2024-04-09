Salman Khan lands in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

ANI

Mumbai, April 9

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving in Jamnagar, ahead of the birthday bash of Anant Ambani.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor who flew in from Mumbai, was seen sporting his trademark casual look of a black round-neck t-shirt and jeans.

Joining Salman were other industry celebrities, including actors Shikhar Pahariya and Meezaan Jafri. All of them were this morning spotted at Mumbai Airport heading to Jamnagar for the 29th birthday celebrations of the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on April 10.

Incidentally, Jamnagar recently hosted many stars during the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant with Radhika Merchant. Apart from celebrities from the film industry, including Hollywood, the three-day festivities held last month drew in the who’s who from different walks of life from across the world.

The couple are reportedly set to get married in July this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film ‘The Bull’.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

