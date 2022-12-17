Salman Khan laughs about getting 'dropped' by girls when Vicky Kaushal asks if any girl used pick-up line on superstar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 17

This weekend's episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', will welcome the leading couple of Govinda Naam Hai Mera Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani as its guests.

On the show to promote their film, Vicky and Kiara get into fun banter with Bollywood superstar and show host Salman Khan.

As the movie revolves around extra marital affair and a husban-wife relationship, Vicky asks Salman Khan, "Did any girl use any pick-up line on you? And if yes, what's the worst pick-up line you have heard?"

To this, Salman gives a witty response. The actor laughs and says, "Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe." Right then he looks at Kiara Advani who gets counscious and then laughs. Salman later adds, "Well, to be honest, I don't remember any such pick up line."

Watch the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Renuka Shahane in lead roles. The film is a murder mystery and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

#kiara advani #salman khan #vicky kaushal