Salman Khan looks dapper in black as he attends Farrey premiere in Mumbai

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday night attended the grand premiere of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey in Mumbai.
Salman looked dapper as he donned a black t-shirt with matching jeans and was seen in a clean shaved look.
Several pictures and videos of Salman from the premiere surfaced on social media. He was seen posing with the star cast of Farrey.
Apart from him, celebs like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Deol among others also marked their presence at the event.
Farrey is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.
Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the fans.
The trailer showcased the journey of Niyati (Alizeh) from a small town to entering a high school. Her parents encourage her to pursue her goal of getting into IIT.
As she deals with test stress and school politics, she becomes involved in a cheating ring. Farrey is a word used by students for small chits of paper-bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.
Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, Budhia Singh: Born to Run, which received a national award.
Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series Jamtara Seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.
Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...