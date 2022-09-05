Salman Khan unveils teaser of new movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Mumbai, September 5
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.
The film, which was earlier reportedly titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.
Salman posted a short video on Twitter, showing him driving a bike through the Ladakh valley.
Sporting long hair and beard along with his trademark sunglasses and bracelet, the actor looked rugged as he stared into the camera with a smirk.
#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan@VenkyMama @hegdepooja @TheRaghav_Juyal @siddnigam_off @jassiegill @ishehnaaz_gill @palaktiwarii @farhad_samji @ShamiraahN @RaviBasrur @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/odwrPWmlXN— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 5, 2022
Salman had officially announced ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ last month when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
It is produced by the 56-year-old actor's banner Salman Khan Films.
Salman's last big screen release was ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
His upcoming projects include ‘Tiger 3’, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’.
