Salman Khan mourns Saawan Kumar Tak’s demise, ‘have always loved and respected you’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as ‘Sanam Bewafa’ and ‘Souten’, who was undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, breathed his last on Thursday evening.

The 86-year-old filmmaker, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and was in a ‘critical condition’ before his death.

As the news broke on the Internet, Salman Khan took to his Twitter to pay his tribute to the filmmaker. The actor wrote, “May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u.”

May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u. pic.twitter.com/SH3BhYxco8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2022

A day before his death, his nephew informed media, "He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday due to an infection in his lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is critical as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition.”

Best known for Salman Khan-starrers ‘Sanam Bewafa’ (1991), ‘Saawan... The Love Season’ (2003), and 1983's ‘Souten’ featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure, Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with ‘Gomti Ke Kinare’, which was Meena Kumari's last film appearance.

Also a lyricist, Tak had penned songs such as ‘Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein’, ‘Janeman Janeman’ and ‘Chand Sitaare’ for Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romance action film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’.

#Saawan Kumar #salman khan