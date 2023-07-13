 Salman Khan praises 'prevue' of new SRK movie : The Tribune India

Salman Khan praises 'prevue' of new SRK movie

Salman Khan praises 'prevue' of new SRK movie


PTI

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has received a thumbs-up from close friend and contemporary Salman Khan, who “absolutely loved” the high-octane action thriller’s ‘prevue’ and promised to see the movie on the first day of its release. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Salman shared the clip from the movie and said a movie like Jawan should be watched only in theatres.

“Pathaan jawan ban gaya (Pathaan has transformed into Jawan), outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now, this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk (sic)” the actor wrote.

Directed by Atlee of Theri and Mersal fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

#Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media #Twitter

