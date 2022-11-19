Salman Khan questions Sumbul Touqeer's relationship with Shalin Bhanot, she pleads to exit Bigg Boss house

Chandigarh, November 19
Things are getting tensed in the Bigg Boss house. In the upcoming episode of the show, Tina Datta will confront Sumbul Touqeerfor taking advantage of her fight with Shalin Bhanot.
There's a promo doing the rounds on social media where Tina is seen losing her cool on Sumbul.
She says, "Whenever Shalin and I fight, you take the advantage of it. I can't talk to him because of you. You always come in between. He really loves me and you are equally in love with him."
Sumbul then gets up and leaves the bathroom area, where the three were seen getting in an argument."
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
In another clip, Salman Khan questions Sumbul's relationship with Shalin. Asks Tina and Nimrit about what they think about it. The two agree that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin.
Watch it here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
From where it all began, Salman brings up Shalin and MC Stan's behaviour towards each other. During the conversation, Shalin asks for Salman's permission to hit MC Stan, Salman Khan pulls him up.
Here's the glimpse:
Shalin got into a massive fight with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare over Tina. All the contestants intervened to stop their fight.
#Nimrit Kaur #salman khan #Shalin Bhanot #Sumbul Touqueer #Tina Datta
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning
Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...