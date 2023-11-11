Salman Khan rails Aishwarya for disrespecting husband Neil on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai, November 11
Actress Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt's behaviour towards her husband Neil Bhatt in ‘Bigg Boss 17' has been not just a matter of concern to the housemates and to the audiences but also host Salman Khan, who said that it is the “formula for disaster”.
In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Salman is seen telling Aishwarya that her behaviour towards Neil is not “okay.”
The promo starts with Salman saying “Aye chal… tu chal,” a line Aishwarya has been seen constantly repeating not just to housemates but also Neil.
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
“Aishwarya, your disrespect towards Neil is not okay. I know where you guys are heading and this is the formula for disaster. Aap inko us mukaam par lekar jaana chaha rahi ho. Ek din yeh phatega,” Salman said.
This will take place in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday.
It will also have Katrina Kaif as a guest to promote their upcoming release ‘Tiger 3'.
