Salman Khan rails Shalin Bhanot for leading on Sumbul, 'if you leave, you will be called quitter, loser'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 20

Salman Khan blasts Shalin in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. From asking Shalin why he has been encouraging Sumbul Touqeer, despite knowing that she has a crush on him, to reminding him that no one is responsible for his decision to quit the show, Salman Khan can be seen giving a piece of his mind to Shalin.

After the ugly fight among Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakre and MC Stan, things became quite tensed inside the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan can be seen bringing things into perspective and in the process he asks some uneasy questions to all those involved. Salman shouts at Shalin for seeking his permission to hit MC Stan; MC Stan is rebuked for using cuss words, Tina is asked about Sumbul and Shalin's relationship.

Salman then asks Sumbul how she got invoved in the fight between Shalin and MC Stan while she had nothing to do with it. He declares she is obsessed with Shalin and everyone in the house agrees with him. Sumbul is left in tears while explaining herself. She pleads Salman to let her exit the show.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman then slams Shalin for showing off his intelligence but not knowing that he has been encouraging Sumbul even after knowin she has feelings for him.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shalin defends himself by saying Sumbul is 20 years younger than him.

#Nimrit Kaur #salman khan #Shalin Bhanot #Sumbul Touqueer #Tina Datta