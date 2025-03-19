DT
Home / Entertainment / Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor on fire in title track of Sikandar

Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor on fire in title track of Sikandar

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna
The much-awaited action drama Sikandar, which starts Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release this Eid, and the makers are keeping fans hooked by dropping posters, BTS clips, and songs from the film.

The latest release is the film's title track, Sikandar Naache. Salman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video along with a caption that read, "#SikandarNaache Out Now. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

The track shows Salman and Rashmika dancing to the beats of the catchy song. The song is full of energy, with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor showcasing his signature dance moves. Rashmika adds charm and power to the performance with her graceful expressions.

The song has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

