Salman Khan reacts to videos of fireworks inside theatre during 'Tiger 3' screening: ‘This is dangerous’

Chandigarh, November 13

Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ released on the occasion of Diwali on November 12. His excited fans took festivities to a rather dangerous level when they burst firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of ‘Tiger 3’ in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

There are videos from the incident being shared on social media. A video shows a houseful show where viewers started hooting and cheering as soon as Salman Khan appeared on the big screen. But things got chaotic and worrisome as a group fo moviegoers starting bursting firecrackers, setting off rockets inside the hall. Many people panicked, some even ran outside.

The Bollywood superstar has now reacted to this news. Taking to X, Salman Khan wrote, “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had shared the video of fans bursting firecrackers inside the theatres on X. He wrote, “And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji).”

The incident took place at Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area on Sunday night, the official said.

During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers, he said.

The police are in the process of registering an offence under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said.

Earlier a group of moviegoers had created a ruckus outside the theatre, he said, adding that the police are probing the incident.

