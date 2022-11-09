Salman Khan recreates 'Sathiya ye tune kya kiya' dance sequence with boxer Nikhat Zareen; fans get nostalgic over his '90's iconic song

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

Actor Salman Khan made boxer Nikhat Zareen’s dream come true as he fulfilled her wish of recreating a dance sequence on his 90’s iconic song.

In a video shared on Twitter by Nikhat, the winner of a gold at the Women’s World Championship held in May, Salman can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics of the song ‘Sathiya ye tune kya kiya’ from his movie ‘Love’ as Nikhat grooves along.

Salman, dressed in a white shirt and black pair of trousers, can be seen shyly shaking a leg with the boxer sporting a blue athleisure.

“Dream come true,” Nikhat hashtagged the post.

Watch the video here:

"Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (Finally, the wait is over),” she captioned the post.

Soon after she shared the video, nostalgic fans swung to the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Pta nahi but i got emotional seeing Bhai dancing on this song...the era I wished I could have witness.. Love you Bhai and thanks Nikhat for this heartfelt and feel-good video."

Another fan commented, "Many many congratulations. Finally you meet him."

Nikhat’s fandom with Salman Khan goes long back as when she won the medal in May, Salman’s congratulatory message for the boxer was a moment that made her win “ more special”.

Salman had written, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat..."

Nikhat went gaga over the actor’s wish and commenetd, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I'll savour this moment forever in my heart."

Read the Twitter exchange between the two:

Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.😭❤️🫶#Fangirlmoment https://t.co/tsv3jBr5KL — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 20, 2022

Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. https://t.co/u8C74LpgMp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2022

#salman khan #social media #twitter