Salman Khan releases his track 'Dance With Me'

IANS
Mumbai, January 29
After unveiling the teaser of the song 'Dance With Me' on Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally unveiled the song on Saturday.
The superstar took to his social media handle to unveil the highly anticipated song and ever since the release, his fans have been flooding the comments section with praises for it.
Sung by Salman and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, 'Dance With Me' promises to be an electrifying dance number.
Salman took to Instagram and wrote: "#DanceWithMe song out now... Suno dekho aur batao kaisa laga (listen and tell me how is it)." The actor looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his melodious voice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar