 Salman Khan shares dad Salim Khan's advice to him after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' release with niece Alizeh Agnihotri : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Salman Khan shares dad Salim Khan's advice to him after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' release with niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan shares dad Salim Khan's advice to him after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' release with niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan says it is very special for him and his family that Alizeh came to 'Bigg Boss 17' as an actor

Salman Khan shares dad Salim Khan's advice to him after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' release with niece Alizeh Agnihotri

'Farrey' cast with Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 17'. Instagram/colorstv



IANS

Mumbai, November 19

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen recalling what his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan said to him before the release of his film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya'.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman recalled the golden words as his niece Alizeh Agnihotri visited the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17' to promote her debut film ‘Farrey'.

Here's a clip from the episode:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While having a conversation with Alizeh, Salman said: “Jab ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' ki thi, tab daddy ya aapke nanaji ne film dekhi aur poocha tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?”

“I replied 'nahin Daddy'. To which he said tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge. Tumko koi rok paayega woh ho tum khud,” said Salman.

He then passed on the same words of wisdom with Alizeh, who promised to follow his guidance in her blooming career.

Alizeh also shared that she has always been on Salman's movie sets as a child and added that being on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17' has been extremely special for her.

Salman said that it is very special for him and his family too as she did not just come on the sets as her niece but also as an actor.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

3
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

4
Himachal

Hours after Wildflower Hall takeover by Himachal Pradesh, High Court orders stay

5
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

6
Himachal

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

7
Comment

Cecil, where it all began

8
Punjab

Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapped, shot at

9
World

SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship launch fails minutes after reaching space

10
Haryana

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against Jind school principal 'true'

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

World Cup final: Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India

ICC World Cup final: India nine down, last pair on crease vs Australia

Both the teams have fielded the same set of 11 players who f...

ICC World Cup final: Narendra Modi stadium turns sea of blue

ICC World Cup final: Narendra Modi Stadium turns sea of blue

The entire area reverberated with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki ...

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli’s momentous journey

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

IAF’s first bomber unit and the first to use jet aircraft in combat marks 75 years

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code