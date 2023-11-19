Salman Khan shares dad Salim Khan's advice to him after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' release with niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Mumbai, November 19
In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen recalling what his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan said to him before the release of his film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya'.
In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman recalled the golden words as his niece Alizeh Agnihotri visited the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17' to promote her debut film ‘Farrey'.
Here's a clip from the episode:
View this post on Instagram
While having a conversation with Alizeh, Salman said: “Jab ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya' ki thi, tab daddy ya aapke nanaji ne film dekhi aur poocha tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?”
“I replied 'nahin Daddy'. To which he said tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge. Tumko koi rok paayega woh ho tum khud,” said Salman.
He then passed on the same words of wisdom with Alizeh, who promised to follow his guidance in her blooming career.
Alizeh also shared that she has always been on Salman's movie sets as a child and added that being on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17' has been extremely special for her.
Salman said that it is very special for him and his family too as she did not just come on the sets as her niece but also as an actor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup final: India nine down, last pair on crease vs Australia
Both the teams have fielded the same set of 11 players who f...
ICC World Cup final: Narendra Modi Stadium turns sea of blue
The entire area reverberated with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki ...
Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey
Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...
All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey
He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling
A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers