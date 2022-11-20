Salman Khan shares picture with Law Minister 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju, wishes wish him 'health, happiness' on birthday

Mumbai, November 20
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls 'Bibing', a year full of love, health and happiness.
Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.
He wrote: "My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju."
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.
He will also be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut
Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...
Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur
Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...