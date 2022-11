Salman Khan shares picture with Law Minister 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju, wishes wish him 'health, happiness' on birthday

Mumbai, November 20

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls 'Bibing', a year full of love, health and happiness.

Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.

He wrote: "My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju."

On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.

He will also be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.

IANS

#kiren rijiju #salman khan