Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs at Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan's Eid bash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma hosted a party on the occasion of Eid. The grand celebration was attended by many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill.

The star-studded evening also saw Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Neha Sharma,Riteish Deshmukh along with his wife Genelia D'Souza, among others.

Former Indian cricket skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni with daugther Ziva Dhoni was also spotted at the venue.

It seemed like the entire Bollywood swarmed to celebrate Eid together

Salman Khan chose a minimalistic look as he looked dapper in a sleek black shirt paired with blue jeans. He rounded off his look with a statement bracelet.

'Dangal' superstar Aamir Khan, who earlier posed with Salman ahead of Eid, yet again appeared in a simple avatar. He was seen wearing a red coloured kurta. He rounded off his look with a thick moustache, light stubble and a pair of spectacles.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who recently hosted and presented the stage musical show 'Disco Dancer - The Musical' set his best fashion foot forward as he donned a monochrome sky blue coloured outfit which consisted of a shirt and matching pants.

Jagapathi Babu, who plays a villain in Salman's recent release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', wore a simple white kurta and pyjama for the event.

Check out the videos:

Actress Tabu, who has worked with Salman in many of the 1990s films, attended the event in a royal blue outfit.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap, chose a white Pathan suit with intricate design at the neckline, Tahira wore a carnation pink coloured shimmery saree.

Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning entry at the Eid party in a pink ethnic outfit. Kangana Ranaut chose a heavily embroidered anarkali suit which consisted of a yellow anarkali kurta with golden embroidery, paired with contrasting purple pants. She added a touch of glamour with green-coloured dupatta.

Katrina Kaif donned white and golden anarkali suit with full sleeves and flared bottom. Salman Khan's 'Bharat' co-actress Disha Patani wore an emerald green coloured saree with mirror work. She paired it with a bikini blouse.

Others who attended the event were Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sophie Choudry, Himesh Reshammiya, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

With inputs from IANS

#aamir khan #anil kapoor #ayushmann khurrana #kangana ranaut #salman khan #shehnaaz gill #suniel shetty