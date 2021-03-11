Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut dazzle at Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash

Chandigarh, May 4
It was a starry night at the Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid 2022 bash at their new home in Mumbai with stars like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill and Tabu in attendance.
Most of the actresses wore traditional outfits while Salman ditched it for a black shirt and ripped denims.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attended party.
Singh and Deepika Padukone made a couple entry. While Ranveer wore a colourful shirt and grey trousers, wife complemented him in a black kurta and palazzo.
Kangana word a beautiful off while ethnical outfit and happily posed for the paparazzi.
Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in a black salwar suit at.
