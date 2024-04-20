Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with tight security after firing incident

ANI

Days after a firing incident outside his residence, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. Salman was flanked by guards as he entered the airport. Also present with him was his trusted personal bodyguard Shera. This is the first time Salman is flying out of Mumbai after last week’s shooting incident outside his home in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartment. Donning a casual look, Salman greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport with a nod from afar.

#Mumbai #Salman Khan