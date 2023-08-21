Salman Khan stuns fans with his new bald look

ANI

Mumbai, August 21

Salman Khan, who is all set for his next movie ‘Tiger 3’, was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant in his new bald look.

Videos and pictures of the actor are going viral on social media. He was seen arriving in his car and what caught the attention of people was his bald look.

He looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers at a dinner hosted by Raj Kundra for close friends.

Apart from Salman, the dinner was attended by many well-known faces from the entertainment industry. Actor Bhumi Pednekar arrived in style for the dinner. She was seen wearing a bodycon-printed skirt set and black-pointed high heels.

Raj, who hosted the dinner, also posed for the media.

Mira Rajput looked beautiful in her white dress and caught the attention of the media.

Actor Karan Tacker and Rohit Roy were also spotted at the event.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and Palak Tiwari were seen arriving for the dinner.

Palak Sindhwani, Rohan Mehra, Anjini Dhawan, Priyank Sharma and many other celebs also graced the dinner. ANI

#Mumbai #Raj Kundra #Salman Khan #Social Media