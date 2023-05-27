Salman Khan to host reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

IANS

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT will begin soon.

The actor, who was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, made the big announcement via a special video. In the video, he said, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhte jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I’m coming soon with Bigg Boss OTT, so brace yourself)”. The previous Bigg Boss OTT season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.