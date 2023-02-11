Salman Khan treats fans with Naiyo Lagda teaser, 'this Valentine's let's romance'

Mumbai, February 11
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and music composer Himesh Reshammiya have once again joined hands for 'Naiyo Lagda' from their upcoming film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'.
Reshammiya has previously composed blockbuster songs for Salman like 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Naam title song', 'Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah', among others. He is the composer for 'Naiyo Lagda', with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.
The makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' have released the teaser of one of the first songs from the film. The song, 'Naiyo Lagda', a love anthem, is set in the picturesque valley of Ladakh, and will release on February 12.
Going by the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a perfect song for this Valentines celebrations.
Salman Khan shared the teaser on Instagram. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The song features Salman and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches.
Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...