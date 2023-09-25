Salman Khan unveils teaser of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey'

ANI

Mumbai, September 25

Actor Salman Khan unveiled his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's much-anticipated teaser of her debut movie 'Farrey'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a teaser of 'Farrey'.

The teaser began with the sound of a clock ticking, students taking exams, filling up their OMR sheets, making 'farrey' and then getting caught.

In the film, Alizeh plays a student.

'Farrey' is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, 'Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha!#FarreyTeaser Out Now!"

Check out the teaser:

As soon as Salman posted the video, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Kiyaa bhaii maine socha tha Tiger 3 ka trailer aiyega."

Another commented, "Waiting For Tiger 3." The thriller, directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Earlier today, Salman shared the title of Alizeh's debut film 'Farrey' and wrote, 'Subha subha ek Naya' word seekha. Char baje bataunga."

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Farrey is set to release on November 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3', which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The film also has Katrina Kaif. In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

