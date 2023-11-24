Salman Khan wears ‘torn, faded shoes' at ‘Tiger 3’ event, pictures go viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has impressed his audience with ‘Tiger 3’ performance, is in the news for not his work but for something rather unusual.

‘Bhaijaan’ was recently spotted at ‘Tiger 3’ promotion event wearing a pair of worn-out shoed. While the actor thanked his fans for their unwavering love and support, their attention went to his faded, torn shoes. But like everything that Salman Khan does is a trend, this too became a hit among the netizens.

Check out his shoes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From appreciating his humble, down-to-earth persona to admiring his simplicity, fans made sure to convey that Salman’s choice of shoes resonated with them. The zoomed-in shots of Salman’s shoes have gone viral on social media drawing outpour of affection from his fans. Some expressed their admiration for his idea of reusing things, some said that Salman Khan is an icon and everything he does becomes style and others said that the actor has a grounded demeanor.

Salman Khan’s return to Mumbai post the event became another talking point when surrounded by high security, the actor showcases his signature style at the Mumbai airport.

Salman Khan is busy promoting ‘Tiger 3’, which continues to make a buzz on the box office. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is a part of the YRF spy-universe and reached the Rs 250 crore club.

