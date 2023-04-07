 Salman Khan writes 'let the action begin' with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster, announces trailer release : The Tribune India

Salman Khan writes 'let the action begin' with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster, announces trailer release

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release in theatres on April 21

Salman Khan writes 'let the action begin' with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster, announces trailer release

Salman Khan in a screengrab from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster. Instagram/beingsalmankhan



ANI

Mumbai, April 7

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the motion poster with the trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped an intense motion of himself along with a trailer announcement.

In the poster, Salman is seen holding a knife in his hand but the twist is instead of blood, flower petals spilling around it.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Let the action begin!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th." Check it out:

Recently, the makers on Tuesday unveiled the new track 'Yentamma' featuring 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan shared the song which he captioned, "One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends...#Yentamma song out now."

Here's the post:

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

In the song, Salman, Charan and Venkatesh could be seen donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Apart from that, Salman also has action thriller 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

#Instagram #Mumbai #salman khan

Don't Miss

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

