Salman Khan’s congratulatory tweet makes world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen emotional

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made India proud. On Thursday, she won her first world champion medal in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2022. She lifted a gold in the 52 kg flyweight category.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring from all corners. From Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn, to other Indian athletes and even PM Narendra Modi, all congratulated NIkhat for her big win at the prestigious tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey. But it’s this one message from Bollywood actor Salman Khan that left her in tears.
NIkhat is a huge Salman Khan fan and it is her dream to meet the actor. On Friday, when Salman Khan tweeted, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … @nikhat_zareen”, an excited NIkhat replied that she is a die-hard of him and it was dream come true.
NIkhat replied, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.😭❤️🫶.”
Salman had a funny response to Nikhat’s tweet. He jokingly wrote, “Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….”.
Even Boxing Federation captured Nikhat's reaction to Salman's tweet. In the video, Nikhat can be seen in tears of joy on receiving a message from Salman.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen World Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. India India India !!!”.
Anushka congratulated Nikhat on Instagram as she wrote, “Congratulations! Well done Nikhat Zareen. You’ve made the nation proud.”
Ajay Devgn also tweeted, “It’s such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal. 🇮🇳 is happy 🎉”
Nikhat became the World Champion 11 years after she won gold in the junior World Cup women’s boxing champions. In an interview to The Indian Express, Nikhat said she would want Alia Bhatt to play her role if ever a biopic is mad on her.
