Salman Khan’s doppelganger Azam Ansari booked for making video on railway track

Lucknow, August 24

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari for making an Instagram reel on the railway tracks in Lucknow.

A content creator and a fan of Salman, Azam shot a video for his Instagram on the railway tracks.

In the video, Azam could be seen walking half-naked on the tracks in Daliganj and later lying down while smoking a cigarette as Salman's song 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai' plays in the backdrop.

Azam Ansari. ANI

The RPF registered FIR against him and also tweeted about the incident.

RPF tweet. ANI

RPF Inspector Suresh Kumar said, "A case under Railway Act has been lodged against Azam."