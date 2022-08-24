Salman Khan’s doppelganger Azam Ansari booked for making video on railway track

ANI
Lucknow, August 24
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari for making an Instagram reel on the railway tracks in Lucknow.
A content creator and a fan of Salman, Azam shot a video for his Instagram on the railway tracks.
In the video, Azam could be seen walking half-naked on the tracks in Daliganj and later lying down while smoking a cigarette as Salman's song 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai' plays in the backdrop.
The RPF registered FIR against him and also tweeted about the incident.
RPF Inspector Suresh Kumar said, "A case under Railway Act has been lodged against Azam."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...