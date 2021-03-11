Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls him 'women beater, sadistic sick'

Tribune Web Desk

Former actress Somy Ali has targeted Salman Khan in her recent social media post. Along with a poster of Salman’s hit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which also features Bhayashree, she urged people to stop ‘worshiping’ the actor without naming him. She wrote, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

Somy shared another post in which she also used the hashtag Salman Khan. In the second post she wrote, “Oh, what a ride! To literally witness big wigs kiss up to women beaters and murderers. Not to mention also murder the witnesses. And then have your help bare the brunt of what you did.”

A screenshot of Somy Ali's Instagram Stories.

She later deleted these posts.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Somy Ali had also shot for a movie that got shelved. Their romantic relationship lasted for almost a decade. In an interview with Free Press Journal, she had opened up about her feelings for Salman Khan while they were filming their movie together. She said, “We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,”

She claimed to share a great bond with Salman’s parents too.

However, she claimed that they split up because Salman cheated on her. In an interview with Zoom, she revealed, “He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that.”

In March too, Somy posted a cryptic message tagging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and calling out ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood.

