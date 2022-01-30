Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

Recollecting the memories of past, Shehnaaz paid tribute to her love Sidharth Shukla, who was also her co participant in Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 15 (Courtesy: colorstv_)

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 30

After four months run, reality show Bigg Boss 15 will finally see its winner at grand finale episode today. In the latest promo, we see former participant Shehnaaz Gill gracing the stage. Recollecting the memories of past, Shehnaaz paid tribute to her love Sidharth Shukla, who was also her co participant in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla died last year from a suspected heart attack.

Shehnaaz was also seen poking at Salman Khan for being single. She also teased him aboput Katrina Kaif’s marriage, who happened to be his former significant other.

She started by saying, “main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai." Salman smiles and agrees with her on hearing this. She then goes on to say, “sir aap khush raho baas" but immediately apologises and says “sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi."

Audience went crazy during this conversation and there was outburst of laughter around.

Shehnaaz then adds, “but aap single zyada acche lagte ho." This is where the actor shocks her by saying, “zab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga." Shehnaaz then asks him whether he is committed.

As she met Salman Khan, she could not hold back her tears. She started crying and gave Salman Khan a tight hug. The Dabangg actor too got emotional and could not hold back his tears. This moment has left every SidNaaz fan very emotional.

#biggboss #SalmanKhan #shehnaazgill

